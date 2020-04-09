Make-A-Wish fulfills requests, puts many on hold

CUMBERLAND — As a result of concerns regarding COVID-19, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted. As 90% of the wishes involve travel or large group settings, 28 wishes have already been postponed indefinitely and another 30 wishes per month are expected to be affected as the situation continues.
Even as 90% of wishes are being postponed, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic is working to grant the wishes it is safe to at this time, including the wish of 3-year-old Emerson of Silver Spring. Emerson is undergoing treatment for leukemia and wished to have an iPad to keep him entertained and calm during tough moments in his medical journey. His new iPad and headphones were delivered to his home and waiting for him when he got home from a round of treatment. Emerson couldn’t wait to start playing games and movies on his new iPad, and his parents are so thankful to have something to keep him entertained during his treatments.
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic offers several options for community members looking to support the hundreds of children waiting for their wish to be granted.
The annual Walk For Wishes has become a virtual event for anyone to join from the comfort of their homes. Participants can register at WalkForWishesDC.org and are invited to tune in April 11 for live programming featuring wish kids and exercise classes.
The “Messages of Hope” campaign invites the public to spread hope on social media. Through written messages, videos and photographs, anyone can send Messages of Hope to kids whose wishes were impacted by COVID-19. Use the tags @WishMidAtlantic and #WishesAreWaiting.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at midatlantic.wish.org to help grant the wishes that have been affected by COVID-19 postponements.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic serves children who reside in the District of Columbia, Maryland and northern Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.