Make-A-Wish fulfills requests, puts many on hold

Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Windy. A steady light rain this morning with showers continuing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.