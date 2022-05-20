LAVALE — Calling all creators, artists, woodworks, crafters, designers, entrepreneurs and dreamers. The Makerspace at Western Maryland Works at Allegany College of Maryland will host open house events May 26 and every Thursday in June from 4 to 8 p.m.
Western Maryland Works is located at 37 Lane Ave. in LaVale. For those unable to attend, personal tours may be scheduled by calling 301-784-5077.
The Makerspace opens officially May 31. To celebrate its launch, ACM is offering an introductory membership fee until Aug. 1. Courses, make and take programs and events commence in early fall. Makers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Except for college holidays, the Makerspace will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The Makerspace at Western Maryland Works is committed to providing an affordable place where ideas, designs and concepts are turned into tangible items and objects. It seeks to connect makers of all ages to machinery, tools, technology, expertise and hands-on education in a spacious, collaborative and safe environment. ACM staff members are seeking growth opportunities, leadership, advisers, instructors and collaborators with diverse experiences and perspectives.
With additional equipment and resources yet to come, the Makerspace offerings include vinyl cutting, plot (banner/sign) printing, UV printing, laser engraving and cutting, fabric printing, 3D printing with FDM and PolyJet printing, limited wood cutting, wood CNC, limited metal cutting and plasma cutting CNC.
Individuals or groups can contact David Smarik at 301-784-5077 or dsmarik@allegany.edu or visit www.allegany.edu/western-maryland-works/makerspace or www.facebook.com/WestMdWorks/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.