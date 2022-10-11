CUMBERLAND — The 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Western Maryland is set for Oct. 15. Organizers have planned a day that will be filled with hope and celebration.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Western Maryland will start with registration at 9 a.m. at Allegany College of Maryland. Teams are excited and plan to show their power of pink and their resolve to help fund research that will one day lead to a cure of breast cancer.
According to Jessica Morris, senior development manager, Unified Event Support for the American Cancer Society, the day will feature inspirational speeches, solidarity in the fight against breast cancer and fun.
“We’ll be recognizing our survivors/thrivers and caregivers. We will have the traditional survivor tent and we are excited to welcome Kay (Tharp) Cochrane as our survivor speaker,” Morris said. “In addition, music will be provided by DJ Wayne from Music Express.”
Cochrane, a retired emergency room nurse, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. She will be joined by her children to speak about the importance of a positive outlook and a strong support system.
“Our team theme this year is Faith, Hope, Family, Friends, Anchored and that will be the theme of my speaking. I’m hoping all four of my children, Tom, Cherie, Jacqui and Eric, will be at the walk, as they usually are,” she said.
Cochrane said her faith and positive outlook played a huge role in her breast cancer experience but both play a central role in her life as a whole.
“My thought has always been that God will look out for you, even on the days I don’t pay attention to him,” she said. “I don’t spend a lot of time looking back. I am fighting for the future and fighting for others to have a future. That’s the only way I know how to fight.”
Her Making Strides team, Mama Kay’s Survivors, was formed in 2011. Mama Kay’s Survivors and other teams will participate in Making Strides and have been busy raising funds for the American Cancer Society.
For more information, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/westernmd or contact Morris at jessica.morris@cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.