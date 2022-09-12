CUMBERLAND — The 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Western Maryland needs your help.
The event, planned for Oct. 15, is seeking volunteers and participants, according to Jessica Morris, senior development manager, unified event support for the American Cancer Society.
“We are still looking for teams to join this effort. To date, we just have three teams. There is still time to sign up and help us make this event a success,” Morris said.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Western Maryland has become a tradition in this region and organizers are asking the community to continue their support for this life-changing, and in many cases, life-affirming event.
2022 Making Strides will once again be held at the campus of Allegany College of Maryland. Volunteers are needed to assist with setup and cleanup efforts.
Morris said organizers are also asking area breast cancer survivors to help her identify a keynote speaker for the event. Traditionally, Making Strides features a survivor keynote speaker.
“If you would like to share your story or know someone who would be willing to inspire our attendees, please contact me,” Morris explained. “We are also looking for dance groups interested in performing during Making Strides.”
For more information, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/westernmd or contact jessica.morris@cancer.org.
