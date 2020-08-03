Mammogram unit to visit area

MOUNT STORM, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties offering 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at the Mount Storm Health Center on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For an appointment, call Kim at 304-693-7616; Hampshire County Health Department, Augusta, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 304-496-9640; and the Mineral County Health Department, Keyser, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to noon, 304-788-1321.
Patients will wait in their car until their appointment time and staff will sanitize thoroughly between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be enrolled in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost. Uninsured women in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 110 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Made possible by a gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.
