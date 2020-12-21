Many help with CROP Walk
I would like to thank everyone who helped make our 2020 CROP Walk a success.
CROP (Christians Relating to Other People) is an annual walk to make people aware of hunger in the world and also in our area and community. Final contributions for this year’s walk totaled $7,100, which goes to help out the Western Maryland Food Bank, the LaVale United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Cumberland Interfaith Community Food Pantry.
Approximately 60 walkers participated in this year’s walk, which due to the pandemic was held at different times and locations throughout our community. The actual walk was Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. I would like to thank all the churches and organizations who walked this year — St. Paul’s Lutheran, Christ Lutheran, Emmanuel Episcopal, Davis Memorial United Methodist, Emmanual UM, Trinity UM, New Covenant UM, Ellerslie UM, LaVale UM, Melvin UM and the Cumberland Interfaith Food Pantry.
A special thanks to Western Maryland Health System Foundation and their Caring Program. Thank you, Mrs. Karen Johnson, and the rest of your group.
I would also like to thank the following people who helped out on the day of the walk — Barry and Jamie Shambaugh and our treasurer, Mr. Ed Wagner — thank you so much.
Sandy Cowan
Allegany County and Cumberland coordinator
