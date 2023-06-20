Many contribute to veterans service
On Monday, May 29, the Garden Club of Cumberland and the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! Committee held a Blue Star, Gold Star dedication and a memorial service for Charles “Bumps” Leroy Baker at the South Centre Street Veterans Park. Charles passed away in May 2022 and both groups wanted to honor him for all of his volunteer hours in and around his home town of Cumberland.
The garden club and LBC cooperated in a fundraiser in December 2022 to raise the majority of the funds needed to pay for this project. Cash donations and in-kind gifts were used for the other expenses.
Both groups want to send a big thank you to everyone that helped in both large and small ways to bring about this event. We would like to thank:
Appalachian Pro Wash for power washing the Veterans Park area; Charles “Chuck” Goad for his custom-built frame for the Baker plaque; the city of Cumberland, from Mayor Ray Morriss to the Police Department and the Street Department employees; Community Service volunteer that worked on the park and new flower bed; Custom Brick Layers LLC (Macon Jones) for their permanent attachment and sealing of the Blue Star and Gold Star plaques to the stones; Custom Concepts LLC for the Baker plaque; Downtown Dollar for the flowers planted in the new garden; EbyLand LLC (Keith Eby) for delivering and setting in perfect place the two stones for the star monuments; Mallow Landscaping Inc. (Gary Mallow) for two stones used in the military flower bed; Martha A. Milbrada for her donation to the Baker plaque; the Garden Club of Cumberland members and the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! members; the December fundraising committee that worked on the wreath and swag sale; Nancy Carpenter, who made a patriotic wreath that was on display at Veterans Park; Kathy Miller, who made a Gold Star tree and signed up veteran stars to attach to the tree; Linda Burgess, Charlotte and Paul Lapp family that provided the refreshments for the event; Dave Roche for providing Charles family information and planting the flowers in the new bed along with Kim Smith, Nancy Carpenter, Patty Maiers, Rindy Pheiffer, Barbara Martin and Ginny Decker.
Thanks to the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc. President Susan Middleton, immediate past President Anna O’Kelly and past President Dianne Bonner for attending and participating in the Blue Star, Gold Star dedication.
Mark Stevens DJ Service made it a special day with patriotic music before and after the services. And a big thanks to Chris Myers for broadcasting the service on WCBC and for playing taps for the program.
Cash donations were received from the Garden Club of Cumberland, Let’s Beautify Cumberland! Committee, Stuart Goldfine, Charles and Jean Jennings, Kathy Miller, Ed Mullaney and Martha Milbrada. In-kind
donations were received from Ginny Decker (programs), Dale and Linda Burgess (chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing) and Paul and Charlotte Lapp family (cookies, drinks and supplies).
We appreciate each and all of you and especially those that took the time out of their Memorial Day holiday to attend the dedication and memorial service.
Ed Mullaney
Ginny Decker
LBC co-chairs
Iris Vowell
Garden Club of Cumberland president
