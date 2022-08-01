GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will offer Let’s go Mothing! on Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. at the Nature Center amphitheater near the Lake House.
The twilight program will feature moths and other nocturnal insects that make New Germany their home.
On Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., an Invasive Pests, Plants and Parasites Hike will begin at the Lake House.
The easy 1-mile hike will show some invasive pests, the harm they cause and how to get rid of them.
Weed or Wildflower? on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. will be held in the Native Plant Garden. Friends of New Germany State Park volunteers and native plant enthusiasts will remove unwanted plants .
A Night Sky Hike on Aug. 10 will begin at 10 p.m. at the Lake House. Experience the forest under a full moon and learn about some nocturnal residents on the 1-mile hike under the sturgeon moon.
Full Moon Kayaking will take place Aug. 11 at 8:30 p.m. on New Germany Lake.
The program will be limited to 10 participants. Boaters under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while onboard the rental boat. To register, email noah.manges@maryland.gov. A headlamp or flashlight is required.
A Salamander Hike on Aug. 13 will leave the Lake House at 4 p.m. on a 1.5-mile quest to identify some common salamanders.
“Jaws” will be shown at 8 p.m. for Movie Night at the Lake House. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase with complimentary s’mores.
On Aug. 14, a History of New Germany Hike will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lake House with a look inside the historic one-room schoolhouse at the end.
Take-a-Hike Tuesday will occur Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. for a challenging 4-mile hike leaving from the Lake House.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
