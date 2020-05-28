OAKLAND — The Garrett County Detachment 1234 of the Marine Corps League’s sixth annual golf tournament, scheduled for May 30, has been postponed. The new date will be announced once the league confirms with the Oakland Golf Club.
Over the last five years, the Marine Corps League has donated over $100,000 to benefit local children’s charities Toys for Tots and It’s in the Bag! and to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and the MARSOC Foundation. Project Healing Waters is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.
The MARSOC Foundation supports active duty and medically retired MARSOC personnel and their families as well as the families of MARSOC Raiders who gave their lives.
Recently, the league donated $2,000 to It’s in the Bag! and $2,000 to the Meals on Wheels program run by Garrett County Community Action.
“Although we haven’t had the tournament yet this year to fund all of our usual donations, we are fortunate to have had a number of gifts that allowed us to assist these programs that are doing tremendous work in these tough times to help those who are food insecure in our county,” Commandant Rob Heilig said.
Opportunities will be available for hole sponsors at $100 and corporate sponsorships at various levels. Corporate sponsors receive publicity opportunities and entry for a four-person team.
For information, contact Heilig at 301-616-5698 or robheilig1@yahoo.com or Chris Helbig at 301-616-7537.
