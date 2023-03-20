GRANTSVILLE — Author Mark Diehl of Cumberland has published a how to guide on backpacking and hiking titled “Backpacking Wisdom Of 50 Years — Timeless Guidance From Hard Knocks in the Wild.”
Diehl has been hiking and backpacking, savoring wild spaces for over five decades in a wide variety of terrains and four-season conditions mainly in the continental U.S., including national parks, federal wilderness areas, seashores and national and state forests.
The majority of his journeys were of the primitive backcountry type, with some trail hiking and a good dose of bushwhacking.
Driven by his desire to help others, Diehl picked up the pen after retiring to capture and share his knowledge garnered from a lifetime of experiences in the wild.
The author will conduct a book signing April 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cornucopia Cafe in Grantsville.
Tho book offers clear and concise guidance to ensure safe and comfortable adventures: what works (and what doesn’t work) when selecting and using the essential and optional gear.
Though much more than a gear guide, the packable-sized resource covers the spectrum: trip planning and preparation, hiking, campsite selection and setup, shelter and rest, fire and water, food and cooking, gear maintenance and survival skills.
It includes sections on winter camping, backpacking with children, bear safety and packing for day hikes, plus appendices for conducting a nature treasure hunt for children, treating snake and tick bites, applying ace bandages and tying essential camping knots.
Safety, health and Leave No Trace objectives are supported by comprehensive checklists for building a first-aid kit and organizing essential and luxury items by major usage categories for easy gear layout and packing.
The book was published in December and is available on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats.
