KEYSER, W.Va. — Mark McCoy, a multitalented composer, conductor, coach and leader in higher education who serves as senior adviser to West Virginia University President Gordon Gee will be WVU Potomac State College’s 119th commencement speaker. The graduation ceremony is May 7 at 11 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center.
McCoy previously served as president of DePauw University, dean of the DePauw University School of Music, music executive of Shepherd University, CEO of MusicFirst Festivals and as a public school teacher in Maryland and West Virginia.
A native of West Virginia, McCoy holds a Bachelor of Arts in music education from Shepherd University, a master’s degree from the Peabody Conservatory and a doctorate in fine arts with a concentration in music composition from Texas Tech University.
As a conductor, McCoy has performed in Spain, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, France, England, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic as well as throughout the U.S., including Carnegie Hall and the White House. McCoy has composed a symphony, an opera, operettas, musicals and many instrumental works and is revising his novel, “Curtain Music,” concerning the relationship of Brahms and the Schumanns.
