CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is inviting the public to “The Small Stuff” opening reception for guest artist Marta Fiscus on July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. The show runs through July 30 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fiscus graduated from Kenyon College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and music. She moved to New York City to pursue the performing arts before returning to her hometown of Cumberland in 1993. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography, printmaking and K-12 art education at Frostburg State University and has taught visual and performing arts in both public and private schools for 25 years while being active in the arts community.
Now focusing on macro photography of regional native flora and fauna, her backyard garden project is a certified wildlife habitat and she is active in wildlife conservation. She offers public presentations and teaches outdoor photography workshops on how to appreciate the small stuff.
“All my macro images are handheld. And I’m hoping to travel more to explore new geography and document different ecosystems in an artful way,” Fiscus said.
Since 2022, Fiscus has received numerous awards, including The Wild Lens Magazine, Amateur Photographer Magazine, Close-Up Photographer of the Year, International Garden Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year, National Wildlife Federation Garden for Wildlife, MUSE Photography Awards, WILD Photo Awards, Pangolin Africa Photo Challenge, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Praxis Gallery Photographic Arts Center for B&W.
The Gilchrist Museum is located at 104 Washington St. and is sponsored by the Cumberland Cultural Foundation and supported by membership and public contributions.
For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery or GilchristGallery.com or call 240-580-1070. The house and gardens are available for rental occasions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.