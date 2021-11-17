CUMBERLAND — Maryland is the first state in the country to become a partner in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge. The partnership agreement, signed by Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment, commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in state government operations by at least 50% within 10 years.
“Our administration continues to set an example by identifying energy efficiency opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our state buildings,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Maryland has one of the nation’s most comprehensive, detailed and balanced plans to address and mitigate climate change, and this partnership only strengthens our efforts.”
Maryland is already a partner to DOE’s Better Building Challenge, in which the Maryland Department of General Services Office of Energy and Sustainability tracked a 20% energy consumption reduction across a state agency building portfolio of 9 million square feet from a 2008 baseline in 2015, five years ahead of its 2020 goal. In 2020, Maryland set a second Better Climate Challenge goal of a 15% reduction in energy use from a 2018 baseline by 2029 across a broader portfolio of 90.7 million square feet, which includes the University System of Maryland campuses.
“Our commitment to climate progress in the built environment means robust partnerships to shrink greenhouse gas emissions while growing the economy and strengthening community resilience,” said Grumbles.
In 2020, the World Resources Institute ranked Maryland first among 50 states at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.