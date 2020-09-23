CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month and highlighting participation in the nationwide Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families.
Maryland joined 41 other states and one U.S. territory in issuing similar proclamations.
“Each and every life taken by suicide is a devastating loss for our state, and this tragedy strikes far too often among Maryland’s community of military service members, veterans and their family members,” said Hogan. “If you or someone you know may be at risk, I urge you to speak up, reach out and know that you are not alone.”
The state is supporting the implementation of the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, which aims to strengthen and enhance veteran suicide prevention programs at the national, state and local levels. Earlier this year, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs invited Maryland to participate in the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families.
Over the past year, the Maryland Departments of Health and Veterans Affairs have convened an interagency team comprised of more than 30 public, private, nonprofit and military leaders to develop an evidence-based plan to prevent suicide among members of the military community.
Military service members, veterans and family members who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide — and those who know someone in crisis — can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 for confidential support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.