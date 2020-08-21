CUMBERLAND — Maryland reached the top 10 areas in the nation for self-response for the 2020 Census. The 67.6% self-response rate is well above the national response rate of 63.4%. Maryland ranked fourth in the U.S. in internet response. Carroll County leads the state with a self-response rate of 79.2%, ranking 26th in the U.S. out of more than 3,200 counties.
“With more than 1.8 million Maryland households having responded to the 2020 Census, reaching the top 10 in the U.S. is a great accomplishment,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “That also means that more than three out of every 10 households has not yet responded, and every single response directly impacts the services our communities receive — funding for schools, hospitals, roads and other emergency and essential services. I continue to urge every single Maryland resident to fulfill their civic duty and help shape our future.”
Every Marylander uncounted represents more than $18,250 in unaccessed federal funding for programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, school construction, emergency preparedness and transportation projects. Census data also informs reapportionment and redistricting and ensures that Maryland receives appropriate representation in Congress.
Several statewide and local initiatives are underway to encourage Marylanders to respond to the Census and to remind everyone to fill out the Census before Sept. 30.
“While the Census is about $1.5 dollars in federal spending, including $16 billion to Maryland, the Census is really about us as Marylanders,” said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “The Census is about who we are as a state and how many people reside in each community. We count people, not just citizens, and this is our one chance for the next 10 years to paint an accurate portrait of Maryland and each of our communities.”
Census takers have begun visiting homes that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 Census. All Census takers are wearing masks, following Maryland’s public health guidelines, including physical distancing, and wearing an ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit census.maryland.gov.
