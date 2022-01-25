CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Higher Education Commission has awarded nearly $9 million in tax credits to more than 9,000 Maryland residents with student loan debt.
“Since its launch in 2017, more than 40,600 residents have benefited from the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Programs such as this allow for greater opportunities for our students and expanded options to assist with student loan debt, especially during this time when people are being squeezed by higher costs.”
Maryland taxpayers who have incurred at least $20,000 in undergraduate and/or graduate student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt are eligible to apply for the tax credit.
There were 9,155 Maryland residents who were awarded the 2021 tax credit with 5,145 applicants who attended in-state institutions to each receive $1,067 in tax credits and 4,010 applicants at out-of-state institutions to each receive $875 in tax credits.
Last year, MHEC awarded the tax credit to 7,962 Maryland residents.
“We have now administered a total of $40,838,314 in tax credits to Maryland residents since the program originated,” said Maryland Secretary of Higher Education James D. Fielder. “MHEC remains committed to administering innovative programs like this, which promote and provide student success with less debt.”
The tax credit is claimed on the recipient’s Maryland income tax return. If the credit is more than the taxes owed, a tax refund is provided for the difference.
