CUMBERLAND — The Times-News is participating in the Maryland Writers’ Association’s Writer’s Round Table by running the Notable Maryland Authors series in the newspaper.
Each month, readers are encouraged to write the first 100 words of a novel or poem based on the work of a notable author.
Participants will receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table Submission Certificate. The MWA will select the submissions to be published in the Times-News the following month.
The Maryland author for March is Joni Eareckson Tada, a Christian writer. Her notable quote is, “Perspective is everything when you are experiencing the challenges of life.”
Tada was born in 1949 in Baltimore and lived an active life, riding horses, hiking, playing tennis and swimming, all through her growing up years. On July 30, 1967, after misjudging the shallowness of the water, she dove into the Chesapeake Bay, broke her spine and became paralyzed from the shoulders down. During occupational therapy, she learned to paint with a brush between her teeth and began selling her artwork. She also learned to write this way, but now uses voice recognition software.
Tada describes herself as an evangelical Christian author, radio host and founder of Joni and Friends, an organization dedicated to “accelerating Christian ministry in the disability community.” She has written over 48 books on the subjects of disability and Christianity, recorded several musical albums, starred in an autobiographical movie of her life and is an advocate for people with disabilities.
Tada’s first book, “Joni,” written in 1976, became an international best-selling autobiography. The recounting of her struggle against quadriplegia and depression has been translated into over 30 languages and made into a feature film. Her second book, “A Step Further,” is Tada’s response to the thousands of letters she received from people puzzled about the “whys” of suffering. She responds to these questions by showing how God used circumstances, people and events in her own life and the lives of others to provide meaning to her disability. She has also written several children’s books, including “Tell Me The Promises” and “Tell Me The Truth,” which both received the Evangelical Christian Publishers’ Association’s Gold Medallion.
Joni and Friends began a five-minute radio program in 1982 which can be heard each weekday on over 1,000 broadcast outlets. Tada also records a one-minute radio broadcast, “Diamonds in the Dust,” that airs daily. Both programs provide listeners with a spiritual motivational boost for the day and have received the “Radio Program of the Year” award from National Religious Broadcasters.
Joni married Ken Tada in 1982. Learn more at: https://www.joniandfriends.org.
Christian writing attempts to show readers that a religious faith is important for a balanced life and that it can provide inspiration to endure or overcome challenges they experience.
A sample reading list includes “Infinite Hope: In the Midst of Struggles,” “Stressed to the Max: Peace for Women Under Pressure” and “A Thankful Heart in a World of Hurt.”
To participate in the Writer’s Round Table, write an inspirational “radio moment” encouraging people who are struggling to look to their faith to help them make it through. To see a sample of how that might look, visit www.mwawritersroundtable. org/funwithwords. Work is to be submitted there by March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.