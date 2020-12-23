CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Judiciary will extend Phase II operations of its five-phased progressive COVID-19 reopening plan to respond to the surge in COVID cases in Maryland through March 14.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five new administrative orders. One of the orders extends the suspension of jury trials through April 23. Clerks’ offices in the courts will remain open to the public for emergency purposes and by appointment for other matters.
With COVID-19 health protocols in place statewide, the Maryland Judiciary had resumed full operations, including jury trials, on Oct. 5. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Judiciary restricted its operations to Phase III on Nov. 16 and then to Phase II on Nov. 3.
The new administrative orders can be found at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.
In Phase II, the District Court and circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in-person, but jury trials will not be held until the Judiciary is able to re-enter Phase V of its resumption of operations plan. Additionally, courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but it will vary by court location.
Individuals who have business with the courts should visit www.mdcourts.gov or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.
For more information, visit https://www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.