CUMBERLAND — Thursday marks Maryland Day, observed on the anniversary of the landing of European settlers in 1634 in what is now Maryland.
Maryland Day will be celebrated in a variety of events across Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in a mix of in-person and virtual events on March 26-28.
The weekend events include historic Maryland-centric festivities at the Busch Annapolis and Anne Arundel public libraries, the Annapolis Maritime, Banneker-Douglass, Chesapeake Children’s museums, events at Maryland Hall and free admission to a variety of Maryland state and regional parks.
Most virtual events can be found on Facebook or through Zoom. The weekend closes with Artfest, an annual open house at the Maryland Hall, featuring community art projects and film screenings.
The annual sailing of the Pride of Baltimore II will occur at the docks on Saturday and Sunday, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors will not be allowed aboard the ship.
“This year we will be able to celebrate as opposed to last year, where Maryland Day was canceled due to the pandemic. There will be celebrations all across the state as Governor (Larry) Hogan has lifted restrictions on outdoor events and eased restrictions on indoor dining,” Del. Mike McKay said. “Marylanders should continue to follow guidelines in their localities and yet be able to have a good time. Be smart about what you do and where you go, but have fun.”
The state holiday honors the colonists who founded Maryland and erected a cross at St. Clement’s Island in St. Mary’s County.
Thursday also marks the Feast of the Annunciation, which commemorates the arrival of the archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary. The colonists celebrated this occasion by holding Mass at the island. Leonard Calvert soon after purchased a plot of land by the Potomac River, the first colony in Maryland.
Maryland Day was officially first observed in 1903 and was authorized as a legal state holiday in 1916.
For more information on times and event information, visit marylandday.org.
