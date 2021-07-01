CUMBERLAND — Local members, chapters and supporters were recognized during the 93rd Maryland FFA State Convention, held virtually June 22-25.
The event was hosted by the 2020-2021 Maryland FFA state officer team — Cassie Bell, president; Helen Leadingham, vice president; McKayla Kiernan, secretary; Kyle Schulze, treasurer; Morgan DeFriece, reporter; and Elsie McKenzie, sentinel.
The convention opened with greetings from James Woodard, national FFA adviser; and keynote address from Ms. Anna Mathis, National FFA secretary. During the event, FFA members were recognized for their accomplishments and participation in the Maryland FFA.
The State Star Greenhand Award was presented to Bailey Schmidt from the Oakland FFA Chapter, Region 1. Other Regional Star Greenhand finalists were: Region 1: Kolton Mason, North Garrett; Region 4: Madison Hedges-Bailey, North Harford; Gracie Ray, South Carroll; and Richard Dehart, Westminster FFA.
The State FFA Proficiency Award Gold Winners: Elizabeth Anderson, Boonsboro, agricultural services; Madilynn Magruder, North Garrett, sheep production; Abigail Wimmer, Westminster, veterinary science.
Wiley G & Carrie A. Griffith Scholarships: ($1,000 each) Julia Biser, Tuscarora; Tanner Harshman, Clear Spring; Xavier Hawkins, Gwynn Park; Madilynn Magruder, North Garrett; Sierra Mandeville, South Carroll; Katelyn Toms, Clear Spring.
Maryland FFA Foundation & University of Maryland College Park, College of Agriculture State Officer Scholarship: $2,500 awarded to each of the 2020-2021 State Officers to continue their education at the University of Maryland, College Park for their outstanding leadership to the Maryland FFA Association.
National FFA Scholarship: Awarded to Lynne Thomas of the North Harford FFA Chapter for $1,500 from the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders.
National Chapter Awards: Applications will be sent on for National Recognition to the Boonsboro and Parkside CTE FFA Chapters.
