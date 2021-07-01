CUMBERLAND — The 2021-2022 Maryland FFA state officer team was elected during the fourth general session of the 93rd Maryland FFA State Convention on June 25.
The state officer team is responsible for planning and implementing leadership development opportunities to the 2,000 FFA members and 42 chapters throughout Maryland, represent the Maryland Association at local, state and national events, including the National FFA Convention.
Maryland FFA Association selected the following members to serve as the 2021-2022 state officer team:
• The new president is Jayci Mitchell of Elkton, a member of the Cecil County School of Technology FFA Chapter. Her supervised agricultural experience program is in meat goat production. She plans on pursuing a career in agribusiness.
• Named as vice president was Elsie McKenzie, of Westminster, a member of the Francis Scott Key FFA Chapter. She served as the Maryland FFA State Sentinel in 2020-2021. McKenzie’s supervised agricultural experience is diversified livestock production placement. Her career goal is to take over the operations of her family farm.
Chosen as secretary is Samantha Wilt of Grantsville, a member of the North Garrett FFA Chapter. Her supervised agricultural experience is also in diversified livestock production placement. Her career goal is to stay in the agricultural industry either in diversified livestock production or becoming an agricultural educator.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-governmental nonprofit established in 1989. Through the Maryland FFA, teacher workshops, scholarships, grants, mobile labs and showcases, and revenues from the Ag Tag license plate sales, the foundation pursues its mission to promote the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives. The Maryland FFA Association’s staff team is partially funded through a $50,000 federal Perkins Grant facilitated by the Maryland State Department of Education.
The Maryland FFA Association has 2,000 members in 42 chapters throughout the state. For more information, visit www.mdffa.org or contact Naomi Knight at nknight@maefonline.com.
