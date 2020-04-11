Health insurance enrollment open
CUMBERLAND — Maryland Health Connection has announced that the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period deadline has been extended through June 15. Applications for Maryland Medicaid may also be submitted at any time.
Marylanders may enroll in health plans by visiting MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the Enroll MHC mobile app, calling 855-642-8572, the Garrett County Health Department’s Maryland Health Connection office, 301-334-7720, or AHEC West at 888-202-0212.
The Maryland Department of Health has waived premium payments for participants in the Employed Individuals with Disabilities Program and the Maryland Children’s Health Program. The waiver will expire immediately at the termination of the national state of emergency.
For the most current and accurate information about the pandemic, visit garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/.
