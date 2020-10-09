CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant historic, recreational, therapeutic and economic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. This is the first year that all of Maryland’s premiere equestrian sporting events, including the Preakness Stakes, are held in the same month due to scheduling changes in response to COVID-19.
“Maryland has historically led the nation in creating and growing innovative equestrian-related programs, from forming the first sporting organization in the Colonies, the Maryland Jockey Club in 1743, to hosting the Maryland 5 Star, one of only seven events of this kind in the world,” said Hogan. “Maryland Horse Month will showcase the depth and breadth of the industry’s impact on our history, heritage and culture.”
The Maryland Horse Industry Board will lead a targeted marketing strategy to highlight statewide attractions, events, activities, trails, exhibits and experiences with an equestrian connection. The Maryland Horse Foundation’s website, MarylandHorse.com, has been enhanced to host live streaming broadcasts, educational content, career exploration series and behind the scenes videos with plans to expand the selection of activities and experiences in the future.
“Like many of Maryland’s other businesses in 2020, our industry has had to be nimble in unprecedented ways, including rescheduling major equestrian events,” said Ross Peddicord, executive director of Horse Industry Board, a part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
The events are held without spectators and individual event organizers present virtual experiences to whet the appetite for the 2021 competitions.
The Maryland Office of Tourism has joined the Horse Industry Board and the many private-sector equestrian organizations to promote Maryland Horse Month.
The American Horse Council has ranked Maryland as No. 1 in the nation in horses per square mile. In addition to tourism attractions, there are 38 friendly and knowledgeable Maryland Horse Discovery Centers located in 18 counties that include licensed stables, therapeutic riding program providers and state-of-the-art equestrian centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.