CUMBERLAND — Due to the continued surge of positive COVID-19 cases and high rate of community transmission, the Maryland Judiciary will continue Phase III operations through March 6, pending further order.
Clerks’ offices in both district and circuit courts will will hear specific case types remotely or in-person, but jury trials scheduled through March 4 will be rescheduled. Jury trials that have already commenced will proceed to conclusion.
Visit mdcourts.gov/coronavirusphasedreopening to view the case types being heard in Phase III. All court visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask, submit to a no-contact temperature check, a verbal or written COVID-19 health screening questionnaire and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Find more information on COVID-19 and court operations online at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.