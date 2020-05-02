CUMBERLAND — Maryland Podcast Month brings podcasts of all types together to create more opportunities to get new listeners.
Podcasts about news, politics, sports, life, culture, food, wrestling and other topics shine a light on locally produced content.
“In this time of social distancing, there is no better way to connect to others and connect to our community and topics of interest than through podcasting. Maryland podcasters are still producing great content and they deserve a bigger spotlight,” said Brian Griffiths, founder of Maryland Podcast Month.
Shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month include Red Maryland Radio; The Marc and Lowell Show, featuring WBAL’s Lowell Melser and lifelong friend Marc Ronick; Kirk and the Crab, with Baltimore radio personality Kirk McEwen and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s John Minadakis; The Conduit Street Podcast of the Maryland Association of Counties; The Eye on Annapolis Daily News Brief; The Maryland Crabs, covering the issues facing Marylanders; Section 336, a personality-driven sports show; and JB’s Drive-in Movie Podcast, a show providing irreverent views about movies from the 1970s-90s.
For all shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month, visit marylandpodcastmonth.com, Facebook and Twitter.
