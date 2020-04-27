Maryland to mail election ballots
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland presidential primary election will be held June 2 with changes made to election procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The election will be conducted by mail, with at least one in-person voting location in every county and Baltimore City for those who are unable to vote by mail.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters with a postage-paid return envelope in early to mid May.
Voted ballots must be postmarked by June 2. The voting locations will be open June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The State
Board of Elections will announce the precise locations soon at www.elections.maryland.gov for those locations.
To check voter registration status, visit www.elections.maryland.gov and click on “Look up your Voter Info” or call 800-222-8683.
To register to vote online, visit www.elections.maryland.gov. The deadline to register for the primary election is May 27.
