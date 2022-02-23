CUMBERLAND — Maryland individual taxpayers who pay estimated quarterly taxes may defer those payments for the first and second quarters of 2022 until July 15.
The extension only applies to individuals.
The extension aligns with Franchot’s earlier announcement extending the individual income tax year filing and final payment date by three months to July 15. The federal individual income tax deadline is April 18.
This is the third consecutive year that Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines for state individual income taxes to July 15, each time to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland taxpayers do not need to request an extension to receive the three-month grace period; it will be automatically granted to all resident and nonresident filers. Taxpayers expecting a refund should file their return as soon as possible and not wait until July 15 to submit.
As always, taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically and use direct deposit for the fastest possible processing. A list of approved vendors for use in filing an electronic return can be found on the comptroller’s website.
Maryland taxpayers also can use the agency’s free I-File system to file state tax returns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.