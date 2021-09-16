OAKLAND — The town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association has decided to cancel the 2021 Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships, originally scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16.
With the uncertainty of what COVID-19 restrictions may be in place in school buildings and the availability of the facility to hold the event, planning officials decided to call off the event for 2021.
“While the safety of our guests, musicians, and staff is our top priority, there are additional factors that guided our decision to cancel,” said Nicole McCullough, Oakland business coordinator. “We’ve had minimal response from musicians and guests and we’re unsure of what restrictions may be in place when the time comes. We were hesitant to put forth a great deal of time and expenses only to have to cancel at a later date.”
Planning officials hope to hold the event next year.
