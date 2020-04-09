State to suspend paper tax returns
CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot urges Maryland taxpayers seeking refunds to file electronically soon as the agency will temporarily stop processing paper tax returns on April 15 in an effort to keep essential employees safe amid the spread of COVID-19.
Most taxpayers receiving refunds have already filed and the number of those anticipating refunds who have yet to do so and plan to file via paper returns is low.
The deadline for individuals and businesses to file and pay state income taxes was extended until July 15.
The decision to temporarily stop processing paper returns will further reduce staff required to work on site. The electronic filing process requires minimal human intervention; it is cost-effective and it is a more secure way to submit taxes at a time when tax fraud and identity theft schemes are on the rise across the nation.
The agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and could alter the schedule if necessary.
