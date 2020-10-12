CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Transit Administration is joining nearly 100 transit agencies across the country in a pledge to keep the traveling public safe as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 health emergency. The Healthy and Safety Commitments Program, organized by the American Public Transportation Association, is designed to help public transit agencies put in place their own individualized policies and practices that are supported by guidance from public health officials.
“Providing safe, clean and reliable transportation is MDOT’s core mission, and that mission has never been more important than during the COVID-19 health emergency,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “APTA’s safety pledge includes measures we’re already practicing to protect passengers and our MDOT MTA team, and I believe the pledge serves as a model for transit service across America.”
Under the program, transit agencies pledge to:
• Follow policies and practices from public health experts and agencies.
• Keep transit vehicles clean and disinfected daily using accepted industry practices.
• Communicate in a timely fashion on service changes.
• Use face coverings and personal protection equipment and take leave at any sign of illness or any possible COVID-19 exposure.
For passengers, transit agencies also pledge to:
• Help all riders feel safe by following official guidance from public health officials.
• Ask all riders to wear face coverings, use sanitizers and minimize touching common surfaces.
• Help customers practice social distancing.
• Ask passengers to assess their health before using transit and avoid riding if they are ill or exposed to COVID-19.
