CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of the Environment has proposed regulations to phase out the use of certain hydrofluorocarbons in foam products, refrigeration, commercial air-conditioning and aerosol propellants, recognizing the availability of environmentally preferable alternatives.
MDE has also proposed regulations to reduce methane emissions from energy infrastructure and operations. The dual actions will help Maryland meet its requirements under the state’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act.
“This is an important and necessary step in our ongoing efforts to reach Maryland’s greenhouse gas reduction goals,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Our administration is committed to climate leadership by preventing pollution and partnering with other states to make critical progress in protecting and preserving our environment.”
In moving to phase out HFCs, Maryland is acting in concert with commitments of the U.S. Climate Alliance and several other states to reduce climate-harming “super pollutants” such as HFCs. HFCs can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change per unit of mass.
The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act of 2016 requires reductions of greenhouse gases in Maryland by 40% by 2030. Maryland participates in the U.S. Climate Alliance and is a member of the multistate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulated the use of HFCs under a federal Clean Air Act program. However, after two HFC rules issued by the EPA stalled due to legal challenges, states began their own initiatives. MDE’s proposed regulations would reduce HFC emissions by adopting the stalled federal prohibitions for air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, aerosol propellants and foam uses.
Under the proposed regulations, HFC emissions are estimated to be reduced annually by 25% by 2030, representing a total reduction of 4.95 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over 10 years.
Methane is a prevalent greenhouse gas emitted by human activity. MDE’s proposed regulation will establish requirements to reduce vented and “fugitive” (or leaked) emissions of methane from both new and existing energy facilities.
MDE is also proposing detection, testing, repair, reporting and record-keeping requirements for the gas facilities in the state. MDE estimates the proposed methane regulations will potentially prevent up to 5,000 metric tons of methane emissions per year through leak surveys, replacement of leaking equipment and components and inspections.
Information on the proposed regulations and virtual public hearings is available at mde.maryland.gov/programs/Regulations/air/Pages/reqcomments.aspx.
