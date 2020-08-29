CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has expanded its #MasksOnMaryland campaign with new media and social components in English and Spanish. The campaign, which initially launched in June, encourages Marylanders to use face coverings in public places to help to protect themselves, their loved ones, co-workers and communities from COVID-19.
“Reminding Marylanders to continue to be vigilant is critical so we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 as we move into the fall,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “#MasksOnMaryland encourages all of us to recognize how we can go about living our lives if we take the right precautions, like wearing masks. We all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe.”
The new campaign elements are designed to speak to people ages 18 to 34 and those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Hispanic and African American communities. The campaign includes radio, digital, TV and social media ads.
“In taking this new approach, we aim to inspire action for more Marylanders to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid large crowds,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall.
On July 31, Maryland’s mask order expanded to include public areas of businesses and buildings and outdoor public areas when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing. Combined with increased testing, contact tracing and sustained social distancing, wearing face coverings is essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, health officials said.
