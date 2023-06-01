CUMBERLAND — Visitors to the annual garden tour sponsored by the Garden Club of Cumberland will have the opportunity to get expert advice from master gardeners.
The June 17 tour features six Allegany County gardens open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Newly hired University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener Coordinator and Agriculture and Food Systems Educator Sarah Llewellyn will be on hand. She has 17 years of teaching experience in Allegany County Public Schools. Llewellyn received her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and Master of Arts from Frostburg State University.
Donna Gates, master gardener for 15 years and avid home gardener in Garrett County, will also be present. Other master gardeners will be present to share their knowledge.
The gardens of Ray and Marie Shipley, 14 Richard Way, LaVale, will be on the tour. Ray Shipley has been a member of the American Rose Society for 30 years and has been an accredited master gardener for 10 years. He has been a Maryland master gardener for 15 years and is a member of the Allegany County Ag Expo board as flower superintendent. The Shipleys grow 235 roses in their home gardens.
Other properties on the tour include the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts at 104 Washington St.; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 15 N. Smallwood Street; George and Joyce Lapp, 200 Fayette St.; Ida Toey, 13014 Second St., Cresaptown; and Robin Wiegand, 14 Roger Way, LaVale.
Tickets for the tour may be purchased from garden club members, Downtown Dollar in The Dingle, The Book Center and Ebyland. For more information, visit the Garden Club of Cumberland Facebook.
