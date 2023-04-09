MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — Archers from Maysville Elementary School were recognized by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources as a top team in the 18th Archery in the Schools State Tournament. Maysville placed third in the elementary school category.
The top 10 male and top 10 female archers in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions also were recognized when more than 750 students from nearly 70 schools from around the state participated in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Nearly 3,000 people attended the event.
Kadin Tinney of Petersburg High was the top male finisher; Payten Huffman of Petersburg High tied for sixth.
Noah Rumfelt of Maysville Elementary placed eighth and Aubrey Kessel of Maysville was ninth.
“We set a goal this year to give the kids and coaches who work so hard all year the largest tournament we have ever put on and I think we did that,” said Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the DNR.
More than 1,400 students from 96 schools participated in qualifier rounds. The top 10 elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female students were invited to participate in the state tournament.
Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow the program rules. For more information, visit wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.
