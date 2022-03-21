CUMBERLAND — The late Dr. Shawn McCagh and his wife Terri have been chosen as the 2022 Humanitarians of the Year by the Community Trust Foundation Board of Trustees.
Leah Shaffer, CTF’s executive director, said the McCaghs’ work would be formally honored at the Humanitarian Leadership Award Dinner on Sept. 14 at Frostburg State University.
“Sean demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of others in our region, both professionally and philanthropically,” Shaffer said. “He contributed his resources, time and expertise without the expectation of personal gain and his impact on our community continues to live on after his unfortunate death in January 2021.”
His wife, Terri, is carrying on with his projects and the spirit of caring for the community that Sean role modeled.
“Community was very important to Sean,” Terri McCagh said. “I believe it came from his large family; they did a lot of things together growing up. I think his love for Cumberland came from that.”
As a local dermatologist practicing for 24 years, Sean McCagh developed meaningful friendships in the community. He graduated from Bishop Walsh High School and attended Georgetown University Medical School. It was while at Georgetown that he met Terri, who was living in Northern Virginia.
Terri McCagh, now a retired pediatric physical therapist, remains active in the community.
The McCaghs created the Hooley Plunge, which features hundreds of people dunking themselves in the icy waters of Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park every year, raises money for Special Olympics of Allegany County and other local organizations that support developmentally disabled individuals.
The event honoring the McCaghs will be held at FSU’s Lane Center.
The Community Trust Foundation connects philanthropy for community good in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties and is a way for local donors to give back to their community. Through CTF, more than $6 million in grants and scholarships have been awarded to charitable causes in our region.
For more information, call 301-876-9172 or visit www.ctfinc.org.
