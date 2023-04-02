FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will present Grammy Award-winning Lisa Gutkin in “Call in the Klezmorim” on April 2 at 4 p.m.
In addition to the afternoon concert, musicians will offer a workshop at 1 p.m. providing a brief history of Klezmer music and exploring its rhythms.
During the pandemic, Klezmer musicians all over the world did online forums, festivals, videos and classes. In Brooklyn, they held concerts on porches and stoops and had sessions in Prospect Park. A native New Yorker, Gutkin was deeply moved by how the community gathered despite the necessary distancing.
“Call in the Klezmorim” grew from that feeling of camaraderie. It is Gutkin’s invocation for musicians to gather and an opportunity for her to showcase some of the finest Klezmer players and composers.
Featured in the MCTA concert are Gutkin on violin and vocals; Ilya Shneyveys on accordion and bass; Matt Darriau on clarinet and kaval; and Pete Rushefsky on tsimbl, the Eastern European hammered dulcimer. They will play traditional and original songs, freylekhn (dance tunes), doyne (mournful improvisatory pieces) and dobriden (tunes for greeting wedding guests) as well as share stories about their experiences.
The live entertainment is open to the public through general admission with a suggested donation.
The event is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
For more information, call 301-687-8040 or email krogersthomas@frostburg.edu.
