CUMBERLAND — StudentAccess/Heiberg Consulting recognized Calvin “C.J.” Snyder for his ability to overcome hardships to pursue his academic goals.
Snyder, a Cumberland native and second-year medical laboratory technology student at Allegany College of Maryland, received a $500 StudentAccess Scholarship. He was nominated by Tara DeVore, director of ACM’s Pathways for Success TRiO/Student Support Services program.
“Despite having numerous roadblocks thrown in his way over the years, Calvin is one of those students who rises to the occasion despite it all. He is the definition of a determined, humble and hardworking TRiO student. Our Pathways family feels blessed to be part of this young man’s journey into the medical laboratory technology field,” said DeVore.
Snyder, who earned his GED in 2012, was laid off in 2020 from a job he had held for over a year.
With time to think seriously about his future and money saved from stimulus checks and years of working a variety of jobs, he chose to invest in himself and a career.
He wanted a future in health care where he could help others. The thought of working behind the scenes in a lab environment as a technician suited his nature, so he visited ACM.
Stacey Rohrbaugh, program director for the Medical Laboratory Technology program, became one of Snyder’s biggest supporters. She met with him for over two hours, explaining the program and career pathways for MLTs and medical laboratory scientists, before he enrolled as a full-time student for the fall 2020 semester.
Snyder credits the MLT program for giving him a life that’s “a million percent different” from what he had. Although the 68-credit program is intense, he encourages others to enroll. “MLT seems incredibly intimidating but we have such caring teachers. They make everything work and click (in terms of learning),” said Snyder.
Pathways for Success, a TRiO Student Support Services project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, quickly became a second home for Snyder. The program provides a supportive environment on campus for students who are first generation, income eligible or who have disabilities. The program, which is limited to 140 students, seeks to increase the retention, GPA, graduation and transfer rates of its students.
Snyder officially entered the MLT program in the spring and is taking summer session courses. His expected graduation date is May 2023. After working for a few years, he hopes to purchase his own home and pursue his bachelor’s degree online to become a medical laboratory scientist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.