CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System is partnering with Mountain Laurel Medical Center to offer health-themed Story Times in November and December.
Staff from Mountain Laurel Medical Center will read stories of Diggory Doo and Drew, adventures that cover health topics such as overcoming the fear of going to the doctor and controlling emotions. Following Story Time, participants can enjoy a craft and healthy snack.
The stories are appropriate for children ages 5 and under.
Story Times are scheduled at George’s Creek Library on Nov. 21, 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m.; Westernport Library, Nov. 28 and Dec. 6, 1 p.m.; South Cumberland Library, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.; Washington Street Library, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m.; Frostburg Library, Dec. 15, 12:30 p.m.; and LaVale Library, Dec. 19, 11 a.m.
Mountain Laurel Medical Centers are primary care clinics located in Oakland, Grantsville and Westernport whose mission is to provide high-quality health care regardless of ability to pay.
