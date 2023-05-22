FROSTBURG — The American Legion, Farrady Post 24 will hold a Memorial Day service May 29 at 11 a.m. at Frostburg Memorial Park with retired Maj. Gen. Melissa Rank as the speaker.
Rank’s last assignment was as the assistant Air Force surgeon general, Medical Force Development, and assistant Air Force surgeon, Nursing Services, Office of the Surgeon General, Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C.
The Frostburg native earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Maryland at Baltimore in 1975 while employed as a senior registered nurse at Baltimore City Hospitals, public health nurse at Johns Hopkins medand clinical nurse researcher for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has held a wide variety of clinical and supervisory positions at medical facilities in the United States, Germany, Southwest Asia and Japan and commanded an aeromedical evacuation squadron in Southwest Asia, a medical operations squadron in Wichita, Kansas, and two medical groups in the U.S.
Rank also earned a master’s in nursing administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a master’s in strategic studies, Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Alabama.
Her major awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster and Aerial Achievement Medal.
Rank was promoted to major general Oct. 1, 2005.
The Farrady Honor Guard, Arion Band and Paul McCusker will also participate in the program.
