SALISBURY, Pa. –– The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Meyersdale will be held July 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Salisbury athletic field.
The event, which typically takes place in Meyersdale, has been moved this year due to storm damage at the Meyersdale athletic field earlier in the spring.
“There has never been a more urgent need for increased community support,” said Jen Barron, senior community manager. “The coronavirus hit right at the start of our spring fundraising season, resulting in the cancellation of all in-person spring and early summer events. This has resulted in a huge budget shortfall nationwide that we are working hard to overcome.
The event will kick off with a pancake and sausage breakfast prepared by the Salisbury Lions Club. There will be numerous character visits throughout the day courtesy of Music Express, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and those from “Paw Patrol.”
There will be performances by Country Express, Studio 7 School of Dance, Frostburg Dance Academy and Nick Price, a solo artist. A balloon twister named Chad will create items for children.
The event will feature a large basket raffle, food trucks and vendors including Kona Ice, a survivor reception, a baked goods auction and a luminaria service.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to watch the entertainment. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Residents may follow the Meyersdale Relay for Life page on Facebook for more details.
Cancer survivors are encouraged to preregister for the meal by calling 800-227-2345. In an effort to provide an alternative for any cancer survivors who would prefer not to attend the in person reception, takeout will also be available.
Anyone who would like to dedicate a luminaria bag in honor or in memory of a person or caregiver recognition, can do so for a fee at www.relayforlife.org/pameyersdale or by contacting any Relay for Life of Meyersdale team. Luminaria bags are also available at Salisbury Builders, Thomas Drug Store and the GI Dayroom.
“Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither can we,” Barron said. “Together, we can ensure that cancer patients and their caregivers and families have the support they need, that researchers can continue their work in finding better ways to prevent, detect, and treat cancer, and that all of us — especially the underserved — have a voice as we work to educate our legislators on matters related to cancer and health equity.”
