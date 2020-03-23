Meyersdale students raise more than $11K 'For the Kids'

MEYERSDALE, Pa.— With the help of the students, faculty, staff and community and business sponsors, members of the Meyersdale Area High School chapter of National Honor Society exceeded their goal of raising $11,000 for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.
The chapter raised $11,180.36 “For the Kids.” Since becoming a Mini-THON school five years ago, the chapter has raised $45,926.52 for the Four Diamonds Fund.
Chapter President Emma Shearer said the students held several events in the months leading up to Mini-THON, including a dodge ball tournament and a coin drive.
Members also attended fall and winter sporting events to seek donations. Members also visited businesses in Meyersdale, Salisbury and Somerset to seek donations.
According to NHS adviser Jessica Deakins, the generosity of business donors allowed the organization to exceed its goal.
“The willingness of area businesses to contribute to the cause was truly inspiring. Knowing that so many people in our county support their efforts to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund encouraged members to work relentlessly to reach their goal. I am so grateful for that support and for the united effort of everyone at MASD K-12 to raise so much money for such a worthy cause.”
