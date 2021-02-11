Military members offered discounts
MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Lake area and Garrett County salute the nation’s heroes with a Military March promotion. The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is offering discounts for military members at visitdeepcreek.com. The promotion runs from March 1-31, excluding holidays.
The 19 businesses participating in the promotion will offer military discounts on dining, shopping, lodging, party and event rentals, heating and cooling, veterinary services and products, flooring, printing services and wireless services.
The Military March Promotion includes offers from Advanced Heating & Cooling; Bear Creek Traders; Blue Moon Rising LLC; Cashmere Clothing Co.; Christmas Chalet; HART for Animals Inc.; Joint Training Facility; Long Branch Saloon & Motel; Master Craft Printers LLC; MoonShadow; Mountain State Brewing Co.; Perkins Restaurant & Bakery; Riggleman’s & Sons Flooring; Savage River Lodge; Ski Cove #3; Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales; The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille; The Tourist Trap; and UScellular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.