Money available to help with home heating costs
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs has more than $154 million available to help cover heating, electric and gas utility bills, representing an approximately 40% increase from last year.
The Maryland Energy Assistance Program, Electric Universal Service Program and Electric and Gas Retirement Assistance Programs are allocated through the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Office of Home Energy Programs, which helps low-income households keep energy costs affordable and prevents loss of home energy service.
The MEAP provides financial assistance with home heating bills, natural gas arrearage assistance, crisis assistance and furnace repair or replacement.
Marylanders can learn more about applying for energy assistance at https://mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us/dashboardClient/#/home.
