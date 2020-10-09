CUMBERLAND — The Internal Revenue Service has released a state-by-state breakdown of the roughly 9 million people receiving a mailing encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment.
The IRS will mail the letters to people who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.
The letter urges recipients to visit IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register.
“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
“These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”
Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
People can qualify for a payment even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular tax return as soon as possible.
The IRS will use their tax return information to determine and issue any Economic Impact Payment for which they are eligible.
For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.
