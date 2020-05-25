Mind-body skills can help students cope with stress

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of submissions by Allegany College of Maryland and its Tackling the Opioid Epidemic: A Community Resilience Approach project partners.
As a teacher and administrator in West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland public schools for 34 years, I have witnessed a multitude of changes in education. One of the most notable changes during my tenure has been the increased focus on the mental health and well-being of our students — a focus on the whole child. We have become acutely aware of the need to support our teachers, administrators and other staff in a similar capacity.
After learning about ACM’s Tackling the Opioid Epidemic project, I knew that it could benefit the Garrett County Public Schools community. Rebecca Aiken, GCPS nurse manager; Michael DeVore, Northern Middle School special education teacher; and I attended the Mind-Body Professional and Advanced Training Programs in February and March. We left the ACM campus with new tools in our tool boxes and ideas of how to share these tools in our school community. Then, the world turned upside down.
After Rebecca Aiken and I opened the GCPS cabinet meeting with a mind-body skills workshop, GCPS Superintendent Barbara Baker added her support to bringing this model to our school system. “Our staff members who attended the mind-body training sessions returned energized and excited to begin. I am hopeful that eventually every student and staff member in Garrett County Schools will use mind-body practices to benefit teaching and learning every day,” Baker said.
Next, we focused on launching an eight-week mind-body skills group for our school nurses while Michael DeVore turned his attention to building a virtual classroom for his students with special needs. The feedback from our 10 school nurse participants is overwhelmingly positive. Gloria Miller shared that learning mind-body skills with her colleagues has drawn them closer as a group and she plans to use these tools to help her students relieve stress. Jessica Carey echoed Miller’s intentions and hopes to help students process a variety of emotions through the integration of music, dancing and soft belly breathing to reduce anxiety and stress in her health room. Teresa Harvey added that mind-body medicine has provided her with tools to change her own life through self-care and group support. Peggy Redfield shared that “I look forward to returning to school so I can begin implementing the many strategies in small groups and individually. Hopefully, as these strategies are incorporated into everyday practice, the school’s health room visits will be reduced and students will stay in their classrooms and have better access to learning.”
During this unprecedented time in public school history, introducing our nurses to mind-body skills has been an extremely rewarding experience – a silver lining during the pandemic. We are confident that our students will have new resources available to them when they return to our school buildings. Rebecca Aiken and I have also grown in this process and are planning to obtain our mind-body medicine certification so that we may mentor others.
Registration for free eight-week online Mind-Body-Skills Groups (the core of the CMBM Model of Self-Care and Group Support), facilitated by grant participants, is now open. These groups provide a great opportunity to connect with others and learn coping skills for the stress. Contact Kathy Condor at kcondor@allegany.edu for a complete list of available online groups.
Karen Kamauff DeVore is the executive director of curriculum, instruction and administration for Garrett County Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.