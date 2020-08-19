Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Last week’s Miner Recollection told the story of a Sept. 25, 1882, fall of coal in Lonaconing’s Kingsland Mine that killed 22-year-old John Brehany and injured mine boss William Byers and miners John Jones and John Morton Sr. Newspapers are an invaluable source for researchers, a true window to the past. An old article from the Cumberland Sunday Civilian of Oct. 1, 1882, described this mining accident in detail; in a second article, the Civilian stated that the “Daily News” Fund that had been established for these Lonaconing sufferers had received “additional subscriptions” and that there was “good news” from the management of the Maryland company.
The fund had previously acknowledged $92.50 and had received additional donations from Horace Resley, Theo. A. Ogle, John A. Fulton & Co., James Laing, Charles White, E. Klinger, Peter Noon, D.P. Miller, Thomas E. Gonder and Cash; the final total came to $116.
“The amount of the fund was yesterday sent to Mr. Byers, boss miner of Kingsland, himself one of the sufferers by the accident, for distribution. The money was sent by check, as this was the most convenient shape. We acknowledge an offer by Mr. A.T. Brenaman, agent of the Cumberland and Pennsylvania railroad express, to send it free of charge. The letter enclosing the check was as follows: Dear Sir: I enclose you a check for $116 collected at this office for the relief of the victims of the accident of Monday, September 25, at Lonaconing. You are probably more familiar than any one else with the needs of the sufferers and can best apply the fund, and I request you to disburse it as your judgement dictates. The sympathies of the contributors are heartily extended to the sufferers. I am pleased to hear good accounts of your improved condition, and I trust you will continue to improve and soon recover your health and strength. P.S.— After the above was written a telegram was received from Mr. Loveridge, president of the Maryland company, saying that ‘the Maryland Coal company will provide for the sufferers by the recent accident at its mines. Public aid will therefore be unnecessary.’ We have therefore closed the list. H.J.J.”
The Civilian article continued with the telegram from Loveridge to Henry J. Johnson, editor, Daily News: “The Maryland Coal Company will provide for the sufferers by the recent accident at its mines. Public aid will therefore be unnecessary. We appreciate your motive in soliciting subscriptions for their relief. Henry Loveridge, President.” The article concluded with the Civilian stating “The News is doubly glad in having been the medium of even a slight contribution to the relief of those injured and in conveying the above good news from the management of the Maryland company.”
The next article was entitled “The Cumberland Coal Trade.” It cited the tonnage of coal shipments for the week ending Saturday, Sept. 23, 1882, as compared to the corresponding period of 1881. The numbers were far from stellar. “The shipments to the Baltimore and Ohio railroad, were, for the week 27,198 tons, for the year 612,243 tons, a decrease of 358,141 tons as compared with last year. The canal shipments were, for the week, 16,463 tons, for the year, 93,352 tons, a decrease of 226,617 tons as compared with 1881. The shipments by the Pennsylvania railroad were for the week 9,637 tons, for the year, 110,200 tons, a decrease of 92,172 tons compared with last year.”
And finally, if fundraising and coal mining was not of interest to the 1882 Civilian reader, the ad printed adjacent to these articles was designed to pique everyone’s interest. “If you are a mechanic or farmer, worn out with overwork, or a mother run down by family or household duties … if you are a Lawyer, minister or business man exhausted by mental strain or anxious cares … do not take intoxicating stimulants, try Parker’s Ginger Tonic.” The tonic was touted to cure dyspepsia, kidney or urinary complaint, and disorders of the lungs, stomach, bowels, blood or nerves. Many might be saved by using Parker’s Ginger Tonic in time. If you were wasting away from age, it would invigorate and build you up from the first dose. Parker’s Ginger Tonic had saved hundreds of lives and could save yours — just ask your neighbor or druggist about it. (Note: Not to worry. If you were in good health, Parker’s also made Hair Balsam and Floreston Cologne.)
This Recollection did not reveal how the $116 was divided, discuss why the tonnage was down or uncover how the tonic “invigorates without intoxicating.” It did, however, open a window to the past.
•••
