The early methods used to ventilate underground coal mines were rudimentary. To pull fresh air into the mines, the mine car entryway was closed off by doors to allow ventilation shafts to work efficiently. Outside air would be drawn in through one ventilation shaft, while the bad air inside was expelled through a separate opening. It was the duty of trapper boys (usually boys too young to be coal diggers) to open and close the doors of the tramway as the coal cars came and went. To facilitate the natural air flow, a furnace was sometimes installed at the mouth of the mine. In other cases, a fire was built in a cordoned-off room deep inside of the mine. The fires would draw oxygen which would accelerate the exchange of air inside of the mine. Needless to say, the presence of fire in a mine posed a danger in and of itself. In 1862, a fire in Vale Summit’s Astor Mine got out of control and burned in the coal seam for over a hundred years. Eventually, safe and efficient ventilation fans were employed to circulate air in the underground coal mines.
The Koontz No. 1 Mine, located in the Beechwood section of Lonaconing, was one of the earliest mines in the Georges Creek coal region, possibly dating back to the formation of the New Central Coal Mining and Manufacturing Co. in 1853. Normally, mules were used exclusively to move coal cars inside of the mine in the early years. The Koontz Mine and the Old Coney Mine were exceptions to the rule; coal-fired steam tram locomotives were used in both operations. The ventilation was deemed to be sufficient to allow the smoke from the engines to dissipate.
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1885. dawned cold and clear in Lonaconing. By the time daylight came, the miners on the early shift at the Koontz No. 1 Mine were already at work. At 3 p.m., engineer Charles Fredericks was operating the coal-fired steam tram locomotive on the “dip heading” (a passageway that followed the dip of the coal strata.) The Koontz Mine had a 2,100-foot-long inclined plane that extended from just inside the main drift opening. Natural ventilation was deemed to be sufficient for the prevailing conditions on this day, so the furnace at the mine opening was not in use. Fredericks was forced to stop his locomotive on the plane inside of the mine to build steam, just when a sudden change in the outside temperature caused the flow of air in the mine to reverse. The smoke and steam from the locomotive was quickly drawn into the rooms inside of the mine and the men working in the mine began to suffocate. Fredericks and his brakeman, Alex Brown, were quickly overcome as their lungs filled with smoke. The two men had the presence of mind to lie down in a nearby ditch where the air was clearer. A mine driver identified in a story in the Cumberland Sunday Civilian as Patrick “Tagg” (possibly Patrick Tighe) crawled to the area where the locomotive was stopped on the tracks and found the prostrate Fredericks and Brown. Tagg crawled back inside the mine and urged the men who were least affected to exert their energy to rescue their less fortunate colleagues. Six men were removed from the mine in an unconscious condition. Fredericks, Brown, John Clark, John Ford, George Hadley Sr. and George Hadley Jr. were all carried from the mine. George Hadley Sr. seemed to be the miner most affected and it was feared that he would not survive. However, in the final account, all men were pronounced to be out of danger. Prominent among the rescuers were Tagg, John Story and William S. Murphy. The latter was overcome himself while trying to rescue his comrades.
As soon as possible, the furnace at the mouth of the mine was started up and sufficient ventilation was established. The engine, which had been left on the tracks blowing off steam and smoke at a lively rate, was hauled out of the mine by horses.
According to the Cumberland Sunday Civilian on Dec. 13, “the accident is a rare and peculiar one, and has only occurred a few times in the history of our coal region. If the men had not been rescued from the mine when they were, there would likely have been several deaths. Exaggerated and erroneous stories of the affair were circulated, creating even more excitement. One story was that the engine’s boiler had blown up. The engine, which was a new one, was not very much damaged.”
Only by virtue of the heroic actions of the coal miners was a multiple-casualty accident prevented. Thus, a Christmas holiday season tragedy in Lonaconing was averted and the six imperiled miners would instead spend the holidays with their families.
George Hadley Sr.’s great-grandson Robert Todd “Jake” Hadley would later become the well-known operator of an appliance store on Main Street in Lonaconing.
Despite diligent genealogical research, no one by the name of Patrick Tagg was found in the history of Western Maryland. It is suspected that it was Patrick George Tighe who raised the alarm that precipitated the rescue of the six unconscious miners. Patrick’s story is an interesting one. His brother John Tighe was only 17 years of age in 1876 when he was suffocated in the Borden Shaft Mine. Patrick paid for his brother’s burial plot in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Frostburg. Patrick was killed in a roof collapse at the Hoffman Mine in 1912 and was also laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Patrick and John Tighe were subjects of a previous “Miner Recollection.”
