Miner Recollections: Alexander Meek

Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The Pathhead, Scotland home of Archibald Meek and his wife, Christian “Christina” (Tait) Meek, was located in the middle of the Midlothian coal fields, 10 miles southeast of Edinburgh.
The family lived on the east side of Pathhead Village, the main thoroughfare of which was built on the old Roman road from England. In the census report, almost all of the Meeks’ neighbors were listed as either paupers or laborers.
In 1852, the couple boarded the passenger ship Ashburton in Liverpool, England, with their five children: John, 6; Jeanette, 4; Alexander, 2; George, 1; and infant Andrew. The arduous 3,000-mile crossing from the English Channel to the shores of America typically took a month or more. On Aug. 30, the Ashburton finally docked at the port of New York.
The Meeks made their way to Westernport, where Archibald hoped to barter his coal mining skills for a livable wage.
By 1860, the Meeks had added two more children: 4-year-old William and 2-year-old Mary.
The growing family’s dreams of a better life were dashed later in 1860 when Archibald Meek was killed in the Caledonia Mine in Barton. Coincidentally, Caledonia is the ancient Latin name for Scotland.
By 1880, Archibald and Christina’s son Alexander and his wife Eliza (Bradley) Meek were living in Barton and were busy raising three children. (Eliza was a native of Nova Scotia. A Pennsylvania passenger list has an entry for a 2-year-old Eliza Bradley, who arrived at the port of Philadelphia with her parents on June 17, 1853, aboard the passenger ship Llewellyn.)
Eliza’s world suddenly spun to a stop. In the Frederick News, on June 13, it was written that “Alexander Meek, of near Lonaconing, who was crushed by a fall of coal in a mine near that place, died Saturday night, and was buried yesterday. His leg was broken in five places. He leaves a wife, three boys and three girls.” From the Frostburg Mining Journal: “Alexander Meek, an excellent citizen of Lonaconing, died Saturday June 10th, from injuries incurred in a mine near that place a few days before.” Fifty-year-old Alexander Meek was laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow. Tragically, Alexander Meek’s mother, 75-year-old Christina Meek, died 10 days later.
Archibald and Christina’s son John Meek and his wife, Mary Ellen, also took up residence in Barton and were busy raising their five children.
John named one of his sons Archibald, after his father; he named another son Alexander, after his brother. As a teenager, John had volunteered for service in the West Virginia Infantry during the Civil War. He also served in the 43rd U.S. Volunteer Infantry.
In 1898, the United States declared war against Spain after the mysterious sinking of the U.S. battleship Maine in Havana Harbor on Feb. 15. John Meek’s 23-year-old son, Alexander, joined the 1st Maryland Infantry and served during the conflict in Cuba. By 1900, 56-year-old John Meek had given up coal mining and was working as the postmaster in Barton. John, his wife, Mary Ellen, and six of their children (ranging in age from 11 to 22 years) were living on Railroad Street, not far from the post office.
On Aug. 31, 1916, John’s son, the 40-year-old former soldier Alexander Meek, was found near the Detmold Trestle of the C&P Railroad, south of Lonaconing. Coroner Joseph B. Finan issued a certificate of accidental death. Alexander’s body was found several feet from the right side of the track. According to the Piedmont Herald Newspaper on the day following the accident, “It is not known whether he was struck by the train or whether he fell, striking his head on the rail, causing concussion of the brain.” Meek was a resident of Seldom Seen Road in Detmold. He was laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow, near the resting place of his uncle and namesake, Alexander Meek, who had been killed in the Lonaconing underground coal mines 18 years earlier.
John Meek relinquished his job as Barton postmaster to Matthew Longridge in 1907. Meek died two years later on Oct. 5, 1909. In the Cumberland Evening Times, on Monday, Oct. 11, 1909, a recital of the previous day’s funeral rites at Laurel Hill Cemetery for John Meek was published thus: “At his grave was heard the sad wail of the trumpet and the muffled roll of the drum. A firing squad of eight men from the Army and Navy Union, commanded by Corporal William Cuthbertson, fired three volleys over the grave, and William Malcolm, leader of the Moscow Band, sounded taps. A delegation from the Barton Odd Fellows Lodge attended the funeral and read their ritual at the grave.”
The Meek family acquitted themselves well in their new country; Archibald and Christina would have been proud of their progeny’s patriotism and dedication to their families. Their 1852 voyage across the sea in search of a better life had not been made in vain. Several of the Meeks lie together in eternal rest in the old Odd Fellows Cemetery (Laurel Hill) in Moscow.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a 250-page compilation of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
