Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The Bowery Furnace Mine was in operation as far back as 1871. It was located in Midlothian at the end of what is now known as Power Line Drive. Between 1871 and 1936 the mine had several names, including Bowery Furnace No. 2, Midlothian No. 1 and Georges Creek No. 1. During the 1920s, in its heyday, the mine disgorged over 100,000 tons of coal a year.
There are 12 men on our deceased miners list who were killed in this mine over a period of 85 years. We have recalled the demise of James Jack (1891), John Kiers (1894), David Williams (1925), and John Lapp (1929), as well as Edward Jenkins, William Thomas and John Whiteman who were all killed in the same accident on Nov. 16, 1934. The sad saga continues.
Little is known about John Enoch Jones. “Enoch,” as he was called, was born in Wales and came to the United States before 1857. In 1860 he was living with his wife, Ellen (Brown) Jones, and their son William, 2. They established a home in Frostburg and were blessed with two additional children: Harriet, born in 1861, and Thomas in 1865. Enoch provided for his growing family by digging coal in Bowery Furnace Mine No. 2.
On Jan. 14, 1871, the roof of the mine collapsed, pinning Enoch beneath the fall. His widow, Ellen, was fortunate enough to have a very caring brother, Thomas Brown, who shared his home with Ellen and her children. Thomas had a wife and three children of his own, so the little house in Pompey Smash was bulging at the seams. By 1880, Thomas Brown, his two sons and Ellen’s two boys were all mining coal. Ellen was lucky; she had the financial and emotional support of a loving family.
The same year that Enoch Jones died in the Bowery Furnace Mine, Jacob Laurich was born in Austria. Like Enoch, he was a traveler who made his way across the great Atlantic; he eventually planted roots in Eckhart. He married Helen Hoover and together they parented eight children.
On April 12, 1920, Jacob Laurich was bent over shoveling coal from the bowels of the Earth beneath Midlothian when the roof fell, breaking his back. He was taken to his home where his wife, Helen, lovingly cared for him for the next four months. It was not enough to sustain his life; he drew his last feeble breath on Aug. 2, 1920. Helen remained a widow for the next 24 years, and like Ellen Jones, she was supported by her children. She died March 5, 1944, and was laid to rest beside Jacob in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Frostburg.
Kiers Arnold was born in 1905, the son of Edward and Mary (Kiers) Arnold of Frostburg. He was the second of their seven children and carried the name of Mary’s Scottish ancestors. When Kiers was a lad, his father, Edward, plied the trade of stone mason. By 1920, Arnold was working in Bowery Furnace No. 2 digging coal with his oldest son, Harry. Kiers would join them the following year.
On April 4, 1928, father Edward Arnold was injured when the motor on which he was riding hit a low spot in the roof of the mine. His fractured collar bone caused him to lose 52 days of work. Thankfully, Harry and Kiers were able to support the family while their father recuperated. His fracture was not quite healed when, eerily, a similar accident took the life of his son. Kiers Arnold, a motorman, was working with Charles Seggie, motor brakeman, on May 22, 1928; the two were hauling the last trip of cars for the day. The motor skidded on a 6% grade while rounding a turn and crashed into a car being loaded by John Blocher. Rock that had not yet been removed was sticking out at the turn; as the motor attempted to go under the overhang, Keirs’ head was crushed between the rock and the motor. The deadly accident brought back horrible memories for his mother, Mary. Her brother John Kiers was killed in the same mine when Mary was 20 years old. She remembered waiting with John’s wife, Annie, for 15 agonizing days as miners dug to retrieve his body from beneath a massive fall of rock and coal. (See John Kiers’ story in “Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019.”)
Arnold, despite losing a son to the unforgiving black pits, went back to digging coal. As Bowery Mine No. 2 began to peter out in the mid-’30s, and finally went off the Annual Report of the Mine Inspector in 1936, Arnold had to look for other work. He went back to what he knew best — masonry. In 1940, he was a stone mason for the WPA (President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.) Perhaps his skill is still displayed in the stone retaining wall on East Main Street.
Charles Isaac Seggie, the brakeman on the day that his buddy Keirs Arnold was killed, was the son of John Lindsay Seggie and Sarah (Foutz) Seggie; he was born December 21, 1899. He was working as a miner when World War I started and joined Troop B of the 11th U.S. Cavalry, serving from 1917 to 1920. Charles, a married man with four children, counted his blessings after surviving a world war and life as a coal miner. He died on Feb. 12, 1950.
The Bowery Mine, or by whatever name it was called, took its toll on the good folks of Midlothian and the surrounding towns. Look for the next “Miner Recollection” as we continue the saga of Bowery Furnace No. 2.
Our committee would like to thank Patricia Seggie and her son Tom of Bexley, Ohio, for the wonderful picture of their ancestor Charles Isaac Seggie and for providing their family genealogy.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” contains 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015.comcast.net.
