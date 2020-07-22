Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Charles William Custer was born in Garrett County on Feb. 20, 1868, the son of Elizabeth Broadwater. Charles’ death certificate lists his father as a William Custer; after decades of research the Custer descendants have been unable to identify and document William Custer. On Oct. 23, 1891, Charles married Moscow native Mary Katherine Clark. The couple would raise 12 children, 11 of whom would live to adulthood. The third of these children was Thomas Archibald Custer, born on March 11, 1895.
Charles supported his large family by working as an underground coal miner; son Tom followed in his father’s footsteps. When Tom Custer registered for the military draft on June 5, 1917, his listed profession was laborer for the Althouse Coal Co. in Franklin. Shortly before being inducted on Sept. 26, 1917, Tom married Junction, West Virginia, native Blanche Blizzard. In August 1918, Tom’s parents (Charles and Mary Katherine Custer) and Tom’s wife, Blanche, were notified that Tom had been killed in action at Fismes, France. On Aug. 12, Tom’s unit was overwhelmed by their German enemies. The German soldiers reportedly shot and killed any of the American soldiers who were wounded but still alive.
Three months after Tom’s reported death, his family’s grief was suddenly extinguished when it was discovered that Tom was still alive. The story of this welcome reversal of fate was published in the Cumberland Evening Times on Nov. 5, 1918. Tom was being held prisoner in a German POW camp after he and a fellow soldier survived the German attack by hiding under the bodies of their dead colleagues. After being released from captivity, Tom was taken to a convalescent hospital in Aignan, France, before being sent to Hoboken, New Jersey, where he was honorably discharged on April 15, 1919. Tom’s wife, Blanche, had moved back with her mother, Margaret, when she first received the news of Tom’s death. Blanche had even obtained a death certificate for Tom.
An emotional reunion in Franklin ensued in April 1919 when there was a knock at Margaret Blizzard’s door. When the door was opened in Franklin, there stood what must have seemed at first to be a ghostly apparition. Tom Custer had finally made it home again. In addition to being reunited with his wife and parents, Tom got to see his baby sister Daisy for the first time; Daisy was born on June 29, 1918, while Tom was deployed in France.
Within approximately six months of his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom was seriously injured in a hunting accident. While rabbit hunting on a snowy day in November 1919, Tom stopped to rest and propped his double-barrel shotgun on a log, with his arm resting on top of the barrels. The gun slipped and accidentally discharged, severely injuring Tom’s right arm; the injury required amputation. Remarkably, the loss of an arm did not stop Tom Custer from returning to his job as a coal digger in the underground mines.
In 1934, both father Charles and son Tom worked in underground coal mines in the Mill Run area of Barton. At 11 a.m. on Feb. 10, 1934, 66-year-old Charles was injured by a fall of bone coal at the J.O.J. Greene Mine, located on the northeast side of Mill Run Road, three-quarters of a mile from the intersection of what is now Lower Georges Creek Road. Charles suffered with a broken back for more than two months before dying on April 13. His residence, as stated in the Maryland Bureau of Mines Accident Report, was in Morrison, less than a mile from the J.O.J. Greene Mine. Charles was laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow.
In November 1934, seven months after Charles’ death, his widow, Mary, purchased a home on Morrison Road in Reynolds, south of Barton, from Floyd C. Atkinson and his wife, Nannie Lucretia (Miller) Atkinson. The Atkinson’s 2-year-old daughter, Nelda, had succumbed to diphtheria on Jan. 14, 1918, and was laid to rest in the backyard of the home. Stories passed down through the Custer family tell that the Atkinson family had later seen the ghost of their departed daughter in their home. A contingency of the purchase included an agreement that the Custers would tend to the grave of Nelda. The Atkinsons would retain the right to visit their daughter’s grave and relocate her remains if they ever chose to do so.
In 1936, the deed to the former Atkinson home in Reynolds was conveyed from Mary Custer to her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Blanche Custer. The Custers continued to live in the home until Tom’s death in 1977. Afterward, Blanche lived in a mobile home on the same property. On Veterans Day, Nov.11, 1987, Blanche passed away and was reunited with her “lost and found” soldier. The one-armed coal miner Tom Custer and his wife, Blanche, were laid to rest in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in LaVale. The only remnants of the Atkinson-Custer home site are the remains of the well box and a small metallic plaque that marks the solitary resting place of little Nelda Atkinson.
Over the course of the past 30 years, the Custer descendants have worked diligently to find the family connection between the Barton Custers and the descendants of Little Big Horn’s Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer. Although genetic research has shown some evidence of a link, the connection has not yet been confirmed. Allegany County’s link with George Armstrong Custer’s father, Emanuel Henry Custer, is factual. Emanuel was born in Cresapsburg (now Cresaptown) in 1806. He apprenticed as a blacksmith in his father’s shop located near the intersection of what is now Winchester Road and McMullen Highway. Emanuel later lived in Clarysville and apparently served as the company “smithy” for the Clarysville Inn before he moved to New Rumley, Harrison County, Ohio in 1825. Several of Lt. Custer’s relatives are buried in the cemeteries of Garrett County. His great-uncle Emanuel Custer is buried in the Custer Cemetery on Maple Grove Road off Route 495 near Grantsville.
